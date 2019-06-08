Russia's Borisov Sees No Reason to Stop Production of SSJ100 After May Incident

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told journalists at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Saturday that he sees no reason as to why the production of Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft should be stopped after the deadly fire aboard the plane in early May.

"There is no point to question the project itself. Market demand in the domestic market and abroad is in place. The project must go on. There are no reasons to stop the manufacturing of the aircraft," Borisov said.

The SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport following on-board electronics failure that it experienced less than 30 minutes after the take-off on 5 May. The accident left 41 out of the 78 people on board killed. The pilots' potential inexperience has been put forward as one of the possible causes of the tragedy.

