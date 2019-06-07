‘Our 1000-People Representation in Latin America is Fake News’ - Rostec CEO

Sputnik: You are actively engaged in foreign markets both in military and civilian industries. What products and which markets do you consider the most promising, especially in Latin America?
I can say that in 2018 Rosoboronexport set a new record – we sold $13.7 billion worth of machinery abroad. Our order portfolio is more than $50 billion, so it allows us to safely fulfil any plan. We don’t want to be too fast, but there are certain factors that don’t allow us to drastically increase volumes.
As for Latin America, we are actively working with Latin America. There were rumours that we are reducing our 1000-people representation there, but we have never had such a representative there; our representative office consists of 10 people. That is fake news, but what is interesting is that even Trump commented on it.
