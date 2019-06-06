Putin Says Children to Benefit from Reading Bible, Koran, Torah

STRELNA (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that reading the Bible, Koran and Torah would prove useful for children since all religions are based on humanistic ideas that will lead to a "better world".

"Let them read the Bible, it will, in any case, prove useful, let them read Torah, Koran. It will certainly be good for boys as well as for girls ... because all world religions are based on humanistic ideas", Putin said, asked what book he would recommend children from any country to read.

He also stressed that the world would be a better place if people followed these ideas.

He explained that "in all world religions there are humanistic beginnings, and if we follow these rules, the world will become better, calmer and more stable".

The statement came during Putin's meeting with the heads of major international news agencies during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

SPIEF began earlier on Thursday and will last through Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.