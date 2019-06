Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with the heads of international news agencies during the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

SPIEF is a leading international business event and a platform for discussing key economic issues in Russia, countries with emerging economies, and the entire world.

The forum's annual attendance is estimated at nearly 10,000 participants from Russia and abroad, including heads of state and governments, corporate leaders, as well as scholars, media workers, and civil society representatives.

Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More