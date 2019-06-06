Register
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during talks with Japanese сcounterpart Taro Kono and Japanese Defense Minister Itunori Onodara in the 2 + 2 format.

    Moscow Welcomes Oslo Contacts Between Venezuela Govt, Opposition - Russian FM

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (530)
    0 0 0

    Last week, the representatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido met for the second round of talks in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. However, the negotiations ended without any agreement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia welcomes the contacts between Venezuela's government and opposition that began in Oslo, this is a step in the right direction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.    

    "Information has leaked about their contacts on Norwegian territory. We welcome this. We believe that this is a step in the right direction. We do not interfere in this confidential dialogue, we hope Venezuelans themselves will show wisdom and care for their country", Lavrov in an interview with RBC.

    Lavrov also said that Moscow does not stop contacts with Venezuela's opposition.

    "As for your question about working with the opposition, we are not quitting this work. As I said, in Venezuela we responded several times to requests for contacts. These contacts took place", Lavrov said in an interview with RBC.

    READ MORE: Trump: Russia Informed US About Removing 'Most of Their People' From Venezuela

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures after talking to supporters in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US Reportedly Used Briber, Money Launderer in Venezuela Coup Attempt
    "During these conversations, we reaffirmed our position in favor of a national dialogue, expressed disagreement with the fact that in response to the call of the 'Montevideo Mechanism' to start such a dialogue, when President [Nicolas] Maduro agreed, [opposition leader Juan] Guaido haughtily refused", he said.

    Venezuela entered a turbulent political crisis after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in January. Several countries, including the United States, have endorsed him as Venezuela's leader and urged Maduro to step down. Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of attempting to orchestrate a coup in the country and bring Guaido to power. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other countries have continued to recognize constitutionally-elected Maduro as the legitimate Venezuelan leader.

    Russia Ready to Discuss Disarmament, Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaties With US

    Russia is interested in discussing with the United States international agreements on disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation, as well as Washington building missile defense systems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that Moscow was ready to respond to Washington's calls for resuming dialogue on these issues.

    "We have a lot of issues that can turn into useful directions for joint work. First of all, this is the strategic stability field, where problems accumulated as a result of the rapid development of the US global missile defense… [The strategic stability was also affected by] the US decision to kill the INF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces] treaty. We also have issues related to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty [New START], which expires in February 2021", Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's RBC media outlet.

    READ MORE: INF to Collapse August 2 as Russia Unable to Save It — Russian Official

    Lavrov added that Russia was also concerned over the US decision not to ratify the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which the United States signed but never ratified.

    US Air Force B-52 bomber, file photo.
    © AFP 2019 / Paul CROCK
    Analysts: Failure to Renew 2010 START Treaty Could Trigger Global Nuke Arms Race
    "We are ready to discuss these topics. We want to discuss all these issues with the United States. We will always respond to its appeals to resume dialogue… But if [Washington] decides that it is not interested in it, it will be its decision", Lavrov indicated.

    In February, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty and triggered the six-month withdrawal process. Washington said it would terminate this procedure if Russia agreed to be compliant with the pact. Moscow responded by suspending its participation in the treaty as well.

    Russia Received No Specific Proposals From US on Putin-Trump Meeting

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that Moscow has not received any specific proposals from Washington on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

    "We have not received any specific proposals so far. However, time is running out. I think, if such an interest from the United States is officially confirmed, we will respond to it", the minister stated in an interview with Russia's RBC media outlet.

    READ MORE: Trump Calls Tillerson 'Dumb as Rock' for Alleged Remark Putin Out-Prepared POTUS

    The G20 summit in Osaka is scheduled to take place from 28-29 June.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Conversation Between Putin, Trump Would Be Beneficial to Everyone - Kremlin
    Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday that Russia had not received any signals from the United States, except on Twitter, for holding a new meeting between the presidents.

    During their talks in the Russian city of Sochi in May, Putin and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo touched upon a possible high-level Russian-US meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit. However, Russia has not yet received any official proposals from Washington.

    READ MORE: Putin's Aide Responds to Trump's Demand on Russia Military in Venezuela

    Putin and Trump met three times. The first meeting took place in June 2017 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg. The second meeting happened four months later — in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang. In summer 2018, Putin and Trump met for the third time during their summit in Helsinki, Finland.

    Moscow Seeks to See How Kiev’s Pledges Materialize Into Certain Suggestions

    It is important for Moscow to understand how the new Ukrainian leadership’s pledges about new policies and approaches are materialized into specific suggestions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, speaking about prospects of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    READ MORE: Global Media Reacts to Zelenskiy's Victory in Ukrainian Presidential Election

    "We do not even know yet what the new Ukrainian leadership’s policy will be in relation to the Minsk agreements [on the Ukrainian crisis settlement] and Russia as a whole. We can hear rather dubious signals from there … I will say it once again. It is important for us to understand how these pledges about new approaches and ideas are embodied into specific suggestions", Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian RBC broadcaster when asked about the prospects of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

    Ukraine's Nationalists Tear Down Bust of Soviet Military Figure in Kharkov
    © Sputnik / Стрингер
    Ukraine Nationalists Destroy Bust of Soviet Military Figure in Kharkov
    Relations between Russia and Ukraine deteriorated in 2014, when the conflict in Ukraine’s Donbas region erupted in the wake of what many considered to be a coup that brought former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to power. The same year, Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum, which was opposed by Kiev, despite Moscow insisting that the vote was held in line with international law.

    However, Zelenskyy, who was sworn in last May, has repeatedly hinted on some new policies and approaches of his administration in various areas, including relations with Moscow. Particularly, his administration has not ruled out possible telephone talks between Zelenskyy and Putin.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (530)

    Tags:
    talks, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Ukraine, Russia, Venezuela
