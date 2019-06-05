Register
21:03 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Josef Stalin. (File)

    ‘Sex With Stalin’ Developer Reveals What Led Him to Create Bizarre BDSM Game

    © Sputnik /
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A new adult-themed fantasy game invites gamers to meet "the greatest dictator in history" to seduce, torture or advise him.

    Obscure indie game developer Boobs Dev has announced 'Sex With Stalin', a single-player game where the goal is for the "young time traveler" player to become 'intimately' acquainted with Joseph Stalin in a variety of "unique authentic locations" including an interrogation chamber, cabinet, bedroom and secret "Red room."

    In addition to the ability to "seduce" the Soviet leader, the game also allows users to "show him where the hell is!" and to "hit him in the stomach, plug in the electricity to his nipples," or "jump on his back."

    Sputnik got in touch with Georgy Kukhtenkov, the one man company beyond the controversial game project, to find out more. He said that his creation was geared toward "people who have heard about Stalin, and just people who are interested in the project" in general. He also confirmed that an English-language version would be made available come October.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press-conference.
    © Sputnik / Aleksei Vitvitsky
    NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg Says Hitler, Stalin and Daesh Were Enemies of Freedom
    On Steam, 'Boobs Dev' is known only for one other game – 'Boobs Saga', a survivor horror adventure game. Asked what prompted him to switch genres from fantasy to history, Kukhtenkov said he still considers 'Sex With Stalin' a fantasy game.

    "This is a game where events take place in a fictional universe. There is a plot device in fantasy literature known as 'accidental travel' associated with the sudden travel of the hero into the past or an alternative reality. However, one shouldn't confuse this with the 'butterfly effect'. In contrast to the latter, the choices or behaviour of the player do not change the course of history. Or, as in my project, 'what happens in Stalin's cabinet stays in Stalin's cabinet'," he joked.

    Even though its release is over four months away, 'Sex With Stalin' has already garnered intense interest online, with Steam users getting into raging political debates over the content, or revealing dark sexual fantasies about playing the game with a "Lady Stalin with big boobs."

    Others were offended by the concept, asking whether it would be appropriate to release a similar game "where it's possible to rape Churchill, hang Hitler, smack the queen of England around and send George W. Bush to the electric chair as Saddam Hussein."

    Adolf Hitler
    © Sputnik /
    Hitler Kaput: How Stalin Learned About the Fuhrer's Suicide
    The game also managed to unnerve groups sympathetic to the Georgian-born Soviet leader, including the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the second-largest party in Russia's parliament. On Tuesday, CPRF lawmaker Olga Alimova suggested that the game's developer needed medical evaluation, and called the very concept of the game "an abomination."

    Maxim Suraikin, former presidential candidate and leader of the Communists of Russia, a smaller party separate from the CPRF, also condemned the game, saying there was "no question" that it should be banned from sale in Russia. "The name itself already sounds outrageous and perverted," he exclaimed.

    Over 65 years after his death, the legacy of Joseph Stalin remains hotly debated in Russia and other former Soviet republics. Criticised by human rights activists and Western historians for his brutal purges, the network of Gulag prison camps and the vast NKVD surveillance regime, Stalin has been recognised by others for his role in industrializing the country and preparing it for the fierce conflict against Nazi Germany and its allies during World War II and turning the USSR into a superpower. Earlier this year, 70 percent of respondents told Russia's Levada Center polling agency that overall, Stalin played a positive role in Russia's history, while 19 percent said he did more harm than good.

    Related:

    EU's Juncker Roasts Polish State TV for Comparing Tusk to Stalin and Hitler
    NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg Says Hitler, Stalin and Daesh Were Enemies of Freedom
    Sebastian Gorka Grilled for Saying Stalin Wanted to Steal Americans’ Burgers
    Czarist Treasures Thought Forever Lost During Stalin Period Found in Uzbekistan
    Shaking Hands With Stalin: GOP Candidate Posts Dem Opponent in Odd Spot
    Stalin's Death Mask Fetches Six Times Expected Value at Auction
    Tags:
    controversy, indie game, game, Boobs Dev, Joseph Stalin, Russia, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse