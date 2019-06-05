Russian Luxury Kortezh Golden Aurus Senat Car Presented at SPIEF 2019

The golden Russian Aurus Senat car is being presented on the Expoforum boardwalk, where the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held.

Each forum participant can have a photo taken with the vehicle, and some lucky people have managed to sit behind the wheel of the car.

The Aurus is "parked" on Nikolskaya Street, which was opened at the forum by VEB.RF development institutes, the Russian Export Center, SME Corporation, SME Bank, Dom.RF, Monogorod.RF Foundation, VEB Innovations, and the Far East Development Fund.

The exhibition stand for development institutions is located on a model street, where all services are within walking distance; it is a multifunctional space under the name Russia Extends.

The Kortezh project envisages the creation of luxury cars for top state officials. The vehicles are already in use by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Federal Protective Service, which is charged with protecting high-ranking Russian officials. Retail prices for Aurus cars are expected to start at 10 million roubles ($152,000).

The SPIEF, held annually, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues.