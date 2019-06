Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Russia to take part in the International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg as well as to hold a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a number of issues, including Venezuela, Korea, their relations with major powers and the Belt and Road initiative.

Putin and Xi will then attend the economic forum in Saint Petersburg, where the two countries will sign about 30 documents as well as a declaration to strengthen strategic stability.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!