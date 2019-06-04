Sputnik HQs Building in Moscow Searched by Police After Anonymous Bomb Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow-based Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency, which Sputnik is a part of, was inspected on Tuesday by law enforcement officers after an anonymous caller claimed explosive devices could be hidden in the building.

"Checks started after the task force of the Khamovniki District's Interior Ministry department received the relevant information. The National Guard's special security center and the agency's security department inspected the building on Zubovsky Boulevard for any objects that could potentially be explosive devices. Nothing was found. Cynologists with dogs are now expected to come for a more thorough check," Rossiya Segodnya's press service said.

A new wave of bomb threat scams has been sweeping Russia since January. Emergency services have had to respond to hoax phone calls and emails about explosives at schools, clinics, shopping malls, and administrative buildings in the country's western regions and as far as the Pacific coast.

The bomb scare resembles that of September 2017 when public buildings in 75 out of 85 Russian regions were targeted, prompting the evacuation of almost 2 million people and costing millions of dollars.