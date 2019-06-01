Passenger Train Catches Fire After Colliding With Truck in Russia's South

According to the press service for the North Caucasus Railroad affiliated with the Russian Railways, the driver of the truck was injured in the accident.

A passenger train has collided with a truck in the Russian republic of Adygea, according to the regional branch of the Russian Railways.

The driver of the train attempted to stop after the truck drove into the railroad crossing, but failed to avoid the collision due to the short distance between the two vehicles.

The report says that the truck caught fire after the collision.

One of the train's cars has also reportedly caught fire, according to the regional emergency services.

The services stated that the fire has been contained.

None of the train's passengers sustained any injuries and were evacuated to the city of Krasondar by bus.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW