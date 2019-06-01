WATCH Immense Mushroom Cloud Erupt After Blast Hits TNT Plant in Central Russia

Internet users have started to upload numerous videos of a blast that occurred in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. The videos feature a giant smoke cloud appearing after an explosion at the Kristall Explosives Plant.
According to the emergency services spokesman, the blast was caused by a breach of the technological process, there is still a risk of additional explosions. Four people have reportedly been injured in the blast.
г.Дзержинск pic.twitter.com/qHw3N58W9m— Шаден (@ShadenFM) 1 июня 2019 г.
There is still no information about the scale of the explosion or the damage caused.
— Лёха2 (@NemcofAleksei) 1 июня 2019 г.
— Щепетильный кухар (@shepitkitchen) 1 июня 2019 г.
