‘Striptease’ Skater Tuktamysheva Heats Up the Ice in Japan With New Look

“Tour Fantasy on ice is continued. Makuhari is done✅, thanx for the warm welcome,” the caption below the photos reads. Earlier posts also showed bits of her latest tour, which her followers found “stunning”, “passionate” and “erotic”.
View this post on Instagram
Гастроли с шоу "Fantasy on ice" продолжаются. Макухари — done✅, cпасибо за тёплый приём!.👏🏻❤ Сейчас мы уже в Городе Сендай. Я читаю ваши комментарии и вы просите больше Японии. Что вам интересно?Прямой эфир с репетиции или может быть как проходят выходные?😉… Tour Fantasy on ice is continued. Makuhari is done✅, thanx for the warm welcome.👏🏻❤ Now we already in Sendai. I read your comments and you ask more details about our trip. What are you interested in? Do you want live broadcast of rehearsal or may be how we spend our spare time?😉 #fantasyonice2019 #foi2019 #elizavetatuktamysheva #traveling
The skater then asked her audience if they would like to see more of her show and promised more photos and live broadcasts in the future.
View this post on Instagram
Всех прекрасных девушек с праздником! К 8 марта мы вместе с «Зенитом» решили сделать интересную коллаборацию. Придумывайте свои вопросы, абсолютно любые: смешные, провокационные, серьёзные, на что хватит вашей фантазии. Затем напишите их здесь в комментариях, а я на следующей неделе поеду на базу «Зенита» и задам самые популярные из них футболистам. Уверена, из этого получится что-то очень интересное.)… Congratulations to all beautiful woman! Together with “Zenit” we decided to make an interesting collaboration. You can ask any questions, write it in comments below because next week I’m going to “Zenit” training center, where I’ll ask most popular questions. I’m pretty sure it will be really interesting.😊
The 2015 world and European champion launched the so-called “undressing trend,” stealing the show at the Skate Canada Grand Prix last autumn. Performing to the tune of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”, Tuktamysheva stripped off her flight attendant jacket during the gala show, revealing black lingerie.
READ MORE: Russian Figure Skater Tuktamysheva Astonishes Fans with Her Cyprus Bikini Photos
Her performance was a huge hit on social media, inspiring other skaters to try out new risky artistic routines and provocative outfits to make the shows more memorable.
All comments
Show new comments (0)