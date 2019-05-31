‘Striptease’ Skater Tuktamysheva Heats Up the Ice in Japan With New Look

Russian figure skating star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva shared the most recent photos of her Tour Fantasy on ice with her audience of 152 thousand on Instagram.

“Tour Fantasy on ice is continued. Makuhari is done✅, thanx for the warm welcome,” the caption below the photos reads. Earlier posts also showed bits of her latest tour, which her followers found “stunning”, “passionate” and “erotic”.

The skater then asked her audience if they would like to see more of her show and promised more photos and live broadcasts in the future.

The 2015 world and European champion launched the so-called “undressing trend,” stealing the show at the Skate Canada Grand Prix last autumn. Performing to the tune of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”, Tuktamysheva stripped off her flight attendant jacket during the gala show, revealing black lingerie.

READ MORE: Russian Figure Skater Tuktamysheva Astonishes Fans with Her Cyprus Bikini Photos

Her performance was a huge hit on social media, inspiring other skaters to try out new risky artistic routines and provocative outfits to make the shows more memorable.