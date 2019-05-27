Magnitude 4.9 Quake Jolts Off East Russia's Kamchatka - Geophysical Service

"The earthquake was registered on Monday morning local time. Its epicenter was 115 kilometers (71 miles) to the northwest of the Ust-Bolsheretsk village", a GS RAS representative said.
According to the local branch of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, the earthquake was not felt throughout inhabited settlements on the peninsula.
WATCH: Volcano Agung Erupts on Indonesia’s Bali Island
Back in March, two tremors with similar magnitude were registered at the depth of around 50 kilometers [31 miles] and 160 kilometers to the southeast of the Ust-Kamchatsk settlement of the Ust-Kamchatsky District. The earthquakes were also not felt in local settlements.
Scientists regularly register tremors near the volcano. Nevertheless, the volcano is not thought to pose any significant danger to nearby villages.
All comments
Show new comments (0)