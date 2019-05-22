Over 1,200 People Evacuated From 2 Stranded Trains in Moscow Metro – Officials

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 1,200 people were evacuated on Tuesday from two trains that got stuck in one of the tunnels of the Moscow metro, a representative of the city emergency services told Sputnik.

The incident occurred between the Khoroshyovskaya and Shelepikha stations of the Kalininsko–Solntsevskaya and Large Circle lines.

"The two stranded trains were transported to the Khoroshyovskaya station. According to preliminary data, more than 1,200 people were evacuated from two trains", the representative of the emergency services said.

Три поезда с людьми застряли в тоннеле между станциями "Шелепиха" и "Хорошевская" на Солнцевской линии московского метро.Там находятся от 1000 до 2000 челhttps://t.co/JNKBGZrLjI

Люди находятся в вагонах, ждут поезд для буксировки. Главное, чтобы не было паники pic.twitter.com/C0vfJl6D7T — ollga k. (@k_ollga) 21 мая 2019 г.

According to Moscow Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov, 1,041 passengers were evacuated from the tunnel.

Застрявшие в туннеле московского метро пассажиры не пострадали.



Инцидент произошёл на перегоне между станциями «Шелепиха» и «Хорошёвская». Там более двух часов были заблокированы три поезда.



«Никто из пассажиров за медицинской помощью не обращался» pic.twitter.com/WZ93JFeQG5 — Московские новости (@moskow_vk) 21 мая 2019 г.

"Repair work is underway, we are going to restore movement within 1.5 hours", Liksutov added. According to a source in the city emergency services, the incident was caused by a technical failure in one of the trains.

На "Шелепихе" лопнул контактный рельс, в итоге сейчас не работает БКЛ. "Савёловская", "Петровский парк" и "Шелепиха" закрыты на вход.



В тоннелях три состава, где находятся примерно тысяча человек. pic.twitter.com/LMiYAH8TuU — Московские новости (@moskow_vk) 21 мая 2019 г.

