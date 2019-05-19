SSJ100 Plane Aborts Takeoff in Russian Ulyanovsk Over Hydraulic Failure - Source

“Flight SU1389 SSJ-100. Aborted takeoff at a speed of 55 kilometres per hour [34 miles per hour] due to the failure of the first hydraulic system,” the source said on Saturday.
READ MORE: SSJ100 Jet Took Off, Dove, Hit Ground, Burst into Flames — Alleged CCTV Footage
On May 5 another SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport following on-board electronics failure experienced less than 30 minutes after the take-off. Back then the accident left 41 out of the 78 people on board killed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)