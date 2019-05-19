SSJ100 Plane Aborts Takeoff in Russian Ulyanovsk Over Hydraulic Failure - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Aeroflot-operated Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) passenger plane bound for Moscow has had to abort its takeoff in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk due to the malfunction of the hydraulic system, a source in the local airport told Sputnik.

“Flight SU1389 SSJ-100. Aborted takeoff at a speed of 55 kilometres per hour [34 miles per hour] due to the failure of the first hydraulic system,” the source said on Saturday.

According to the source, all passengers of the plane refuse to continue the flight on SSJ100.

On May 5 another SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport following on-board electronics failure experienced less than 30 minutes after the take-off. Back then the accident left 41 out of the 78 people on board killed.