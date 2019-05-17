Russia's IAC Completes Data Retrieval From Crashed SSJ100 Flight Recorders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) said Friday it had completed the retrieval of data from the "black boxes" of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane that crashed on May 5 at the Sheremetyevo airport, the received information is now being analyzed.

"The chairman of the IAC commission for the investigation of the crash of the RRJ-95B RA-89098 aircraft informs that the IAC Scientific-Technical Center has completed the decoding of data from on-board flight recorders [emergency and operational]. The received information is being analyzed," the committee said in a press release.

An Aeroflot-operated SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport following on-board electronics failure experienced less than 30 minutes after the take-off on May 5.

The accident left 41 out of the 78 people on board killed. The pilots' potential inexperience has been put forward as one of the possible causes of the tragedy.