Vladimir Putin's Attitude to Game of Thrones REVEALED

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not watch HBO TV series Game of Thrones, he has time only for news programs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.
"The president does not watch TV in principle, except news, he just does not have the time", Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin was interested in how the series ends and whether Putin was watching it.
The show’s penultimate episode was reportedly watched by 18.4 million viewers across HBO's platforms.
The finale of the series, which has been broadcast since 2011, will air this Sunday.
