Vladimir Putin's Attitude to Game of Thrones REVEALED

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The fantasy television drama series "Game of Thrones" has become highly popular since first being aired in 2011, with the whole world waiting for each new episode and discussing the hit production. The question as to whether the Russian president watches the show has been finally answered.

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not watch HBO TV series Game of Thrones, he has time only for news programs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"The president does not watch TV in principle, except news, he just does not have the time", Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin was interested in how the series ends and whether Putin was watching it.

READ MORE: Starbucks in Winterfell: Coffee Cup Spotted in Game of Thrones Shot Spawns Memes

© AFP 2019 / Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA To Get Starbucks? Game of Thrones Fans Think Jaime Lannister Grew His Hand Back

According to a recent Russian poll, 70 percent of the Russians have not watched or are not planning to watch Game of Thrones.

The show’s penultimate episode was reportedly watched by 18.4 million viewers across HBO's platforms.

The finale of the series, which has been broadcast since 2011, will air this Sunday.