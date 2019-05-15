Kremlin Worried About US Treatment of Russian Accused of Obtaining F-16 Manual

Russian citizen Oleg Tishchenko, who was extradited from Georgia to the United States, is accused of five offences, including smuggling, violating the law on arms exports ban as well as conspiracy against the United States, according to the Russian Embassy.

The Kremlin has expressed that it is worried and unhappy about Washington's treatment of Oleg Tishchenko, accused of illegally obtaining the instruction manual for the F-16 fighter jet.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, this discontent and concern at various levels has been brought to the attention of "American colleagues".

"There have already been statements by the Foreign Ministry on this issue, this is a Russian citizen, we are, in general, very worried and dissatisfied with the practice of such provocative cross-border actions by Americans against Russian citizens. At various levels, we’ve brought our anxiety and discontent to the attention of our American colleagues. Naturally, Russia will closely monitor the observance this Russian national’s rights", Peskov told reporters.

READ MORE: Tishchenko's Case Has Signs of US Intelligence Services' Provocation — Embassy

The statement comes after video game developer Tishchenko, 42, who worked on high-precision flight simulators, was accused of purchasing documentation online about various planes, including the F-16, F-22, and F-35. The criminal case against him was opened in 2016 and, in early 2019, Tishchenko was arrested in Georgia and later transferred to the United States.