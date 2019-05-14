Russian Airline Flight Returns to Moscow Airport Due to Problem With Chassis

"After take-off from Vnukovo, the Boeing 737-800 had some technical issues with the undercarriage… [It] landed safely", a representative of the company said.
According to the representative, the plane carrying 109 passengers got rid of extra fuel first.
Before landing, the aircraft circled above the airport for some time to get rid of excess fuel.
This comes less than two weeks after at least 41 people died in a deadly incident involving a Sukhoi Superjet-100 that was forced to make an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after catching fire.
