Russian Airline Flight Returns to Moscow Airport Due to Problem With Chassis

A Boeing 737 from the Russian airline Utair that was headed to Milan has returned to Vnukovo Airport near Moscow due to a problem with the plane's chassis, the company said Tuesday.

"After take-off from Vnukovo, the Boeing 737-800 had some technical issues with the undercarriage… [It] landed safely", a representative of the company said.

According to the representative, the plane carrying 109 passengers got rid of extra fuel first.

Shortly after departing from Vnukovo Airport, the crew chief informed air traffic controllers that a technical failure had prevented him from lifting the landing gear.

Before landing, the aircraft circled above the airport for some time to get rid of excess fuel.

This comes less than two weeks after at least 41 people died in a deadly incident involving a Sukhoi Superjet-100 that was forced to make an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after catching fire.

