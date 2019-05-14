Russian FM Lavrov Meets US Secretary of State Pompeo Ahead of Talks (VIDEO)

The day before, it was announced that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had cancelled a planned trip to Moscow in order to attend a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived earlier in the day at the Russian resort city of Sochi to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The talks that are scheduled to take place later in the day will cover a range of important issues as the sides will attempt to find a "way forward" despite existing differences.

