Register
22:05 GMT +313 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin on the site of the inspection of aircraft during a visit to the Kazan Aviation Plant named after S. P. Gorbunov

    Vladimir Putin Orders to Develop Russian Aerospace Forces

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Nikolsky
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 330

    The Russian president stressed that the US decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019 should be taken into consideration when discussing the future of the country's armed forces.

    President Vladimir Putin has ordered the development of the Russian aerospace forces, setting the creation of defences against hypersonic weapons as one of the branch's key priorities. The president specifically instructed that such defence systems be developed and adopted prior to any other state arming itself with hypersonic weapons. He added that the significance of aerospace forces would increase in the near future.

    "We know for sure that right now, only Russia possesses [hypersonic] weapons. But we also understand that the world's leading states will obtain such weapons sooner or later. For all of us, it would be better if for them this is ‘later'", Putin said.

    A projectile is launched by a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) operated by the US Marines during a live fire exercise as part of the Philippines-US amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at Crow Valley in Capas town, Tarlac province, north of Manila. (File)
    © AFP 2019 / TED ALJIBE
    US Signed Over $1 Billion in Missile Contracts Since INF Treaty Withdrawal

    The president further underlined that in the development, the Russian Armed Forces would be taking into account changes in the political sphere, namely Washington's decision to withdraw from the INF treaty, which was announced in February 2019.

    The Russian president also pointed to the latest achievements of the Russian Aerospace Forces, such as the completion of tests for the latest S-350E "Vityaz" air defence system, stressing its increased effectiveness against precision strike weapons and increased missile capacity. Putin also noted that modern systems account for 82% of all armaments in Russia's strategic forces.

    READ MORE: US in Race With China, Russia to Develop Hypersonic Missile — USAF

    The US announced its withdrawal from the INF Treaty in February 2019 after numerous attempts by Moscow to dissuade the United States from making such a decision. Washington claims that Russia violated some of the accord's provisions by testing a missile within the banned range. Russia invited the US to a demonstration of the missile in question to show that it's in full compliance with the INF Treaty, but the event was never attended by US representatives.

    Related:

    US Signed Over $1 Billion in Missile Contracts Since INF Treaty Withdrawal
    Germany's Top General Calls for New INF Treaty With China, Russia, US
    Moscow: INF Collapse Casts Shadow Over New START Treaty Extension
    INF Collapse, Rise of China Diminish New START Treaty Extension Chances - Profs
    Moscow Rules Out Destroying 9M729 Missile Complexes, Says They Fit INF Treaty
    US Promised No INF-Banned Missiles, But Pentagon’s 2020 Budget Has Several
    NATO Discusses Measures if Russia Violates INF Treaty - Stoltenberg
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse