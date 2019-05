In June 2018, the shipwreck of the General Kotzebue steamer, which collided with another vessel and sank in 1895, was found off the western part of Crimea.

Fragments of over ten paintings that may have been produced by renown Russian artist Ivan Aivazovsky have been discovered inside a steamer which sank in the late 19th century.

The shipwreck search operation was launched 12 miles off Crimea's Cape Tarkhankut.

A video showing the underwater expedition has emerged online and was shared by the "Govorit Moskva" radio station.