Putin Pays Condolences to Relatives, Friends of Late Journalist Dorenko

Dorenko, 59, died on Thursday in Moscow from aortic rupture while riding a motorcycle. The journalist will be buried at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery.
"The president has long been acquainted with Dorenko, always appreciated his contribution to the development of domestic journalism and his principled position," Peskov said.
Alexei Venediktov, the editor-in-chief of the Ekho Moskvy broadcaster, recalled late on Thursday that Dorenko's shows had played a crucial role in the first election of Vladimir Putin. Dorenko has fallen from grace after criticizing Putin over Kursk submarine disaster in August 2000, but then reestablished himself as one of the best radio hosts, Venediktov recalled.
