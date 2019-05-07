Results of Probe Into Moscow Plane Fire May Be Published Within 1 Week – Source

"The law establishes a 30-day period for the publication of the results of the investigation. However, due to the high public importance of this investigation, it may be decided that the first results will be announced within the course of a week to stop speculation and false rumors from being generated", the source said.
The statement comes after the Russian Investigative Committee started the investigation into the tragic accident.
The SSJ100, which was travelling to the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, made an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport before catching fire. According to the latest data, the tragedy has claimed 41 lives.
