New VIDEO of Burning Plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport Released

On Sunday evening, a Murmansk-bound Sukhoi Superjet-100 was forced to make an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport due to a massive blaze on board, which ultimately destroyed the aircraft on the ground and resulted in the deaths of 41 people.

Russian media outlet NTV has published a new video of the deadly Sukhoi Superjet-100 (SSJ100) fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on its Twitter account.



The footage shows the burning SSJ100, with passengers going down the aircaft's steps, while the emergency services take them away from the burning plane. Then the camera shows a woman, who seemingly feels unwell and nearly collapses on the grass when two flight attendants approach her.

Новое видео катастрофы SSJ-100: полыхающий самолет и первые минуты после эвакуации. Видно, как люди спускаются по аварийным трапам, а стюардессы и экстренные службы помогают им добраться до безопасной зоны pic.twitter.com/PZ6meWvk2n — НТВ (@ntvru) 7 мая 2019 г.

The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that 41 people, including two children, died in the fire that broke out on board an Aeroflot-operated Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft after it made an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.

The blaze ultimately destroyed half of the Murmansk-bound aircraft, which was carrying 78 people and 6 crew on board.