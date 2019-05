An Aeroflot-operated SSJ100 caught fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday after making an emergency landing; 41 people were killed in the tragedy. The aircraft was bound for the northern Russian city of Murmansk.

The burnt Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft is being taken out of Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on 6 May, following a tragedy that claimed the lives of 41 people.

The SSJ100 had to make an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo International Airport due to a fire on board that ultimately burned the aircraft up. Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot confirmed that the fire was extinguished.

