14:26 GMT +306 May 2019
    A view shows a damaged Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane after an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia May 5, 2019

    WATCH Cabin of Burnt Russia's Sukhoi Superjet-100 From Inside

    © REUTERS / City News "Moskva"
    Russia
    Topic:
    Plane Fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport (11)
    0 03

    At least 41 people have died in a deadly incident involving a Sukhoi Superjet-100 that was forced to make an emergency landing on Sunday after catching fire on board.

    The Russian Investigative Committee has published a video from the scene of the deadly incident that shows the inside of the charred cabin after the aircraft landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

    The video shows the completely destroyed rear-end part of the plane and the blackened inside of what remains of the Superjet.

    A view shows a damaged Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane after an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia May 5, 2019
    © REUTERS / City News "Moskva"
    LIVE UPDATES: 41 Bodies Found After Passenger Jet Crash-Landed, Caught Fire at Moscow Airport
    The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that 41 of the 78 people on board, including two children, died in a fire that broke out on board flight SU1492 from Moscow to Murmansk following a hard landing in Moscow at 2:50 pm GMT.

    According to the Russian Health Ministry, many of the passengers and crew members received severe burns and suffered from smoke inhalation, with at least nine being admitted to hospital in critical or moderately severe condition.

    Topic:
    Plane Fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport (11)

    Tags:
    emergency landing, fire, Sukhoi Superjet 100, Russia
    Votre message a été envoyé!
