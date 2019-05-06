WATCH Cabin of Burnt Russia's Sukhoi Superjet-100 From Inside

At least 41 people have died in a deadly incident involving a Sukhoi Superjet-100 that was forced to make an emergency landing on Sunday after catching fire on board.

The Russian Investigative Committee has published a video from the scene of the deadly incident that shows the inside of the charred cabin after the aircraft landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

The video shows the completely destroyed rear-end part of the plane and the blackened inside of what remains of the Superjet.

The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that 41 of the 78 people on board, including two children, died in a fire that broke out on board flight SU1492 from Moscow to Murmansk following a hard landing in Moscow at 2:50 pm GMT.

According to the Russian Health Ministry, many of the passengers and crew members received severe burns and suffered from smoke inhalation, with at least nine being admitted to hospital in critical or moderately severe condition.