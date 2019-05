MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion has killed at least three people at an ammonia workshop of the Uralchem manufacturer in Russia's city of Berezniki in Perm Krai, local emergency services told Sputnik Monday.

"An alert about a production incident in an ammonia facility at Uralchem's branch of Azot in the city of Berezniki has been received. Three people have been killed", a representative of the emergency services said.

The incident occurred during maintenance work, the representative added.

There is no threat to the staff or the city residents, according to the emergency services.