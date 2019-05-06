Register
    Fire at Sheremetyevo airport

    Plane Fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport: What Is Known So Far

    Russia
    On Sunday evening a Murmansk-bound Sukhoi Superjet, flight SU1492, caught fire during a hard emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

    The SSJ100, which was performing a flight from Moscow to Murmansk, had to make an emergency landing earlier in the day at the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport due to the fire on board, which ultimately burnt down the aircraft. The Russian Investigative Committee stating 41 dead. Aeroflot confirmed that the fire had been extinguished.
    • A fire has broken out on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport. A footage from the scene, showing the plane landing while half of it was on fire has emerged on the Internet in the evening.
    • A source told Sputnik that the airport was shut for an hour. 
    • Aeroflot confirmed the information about the ignition of the plane's engines and that the fire had been extinguished. A commission has been created to investigate the causes and circumstances of the incident, while Aeroflot's crisis headquarters has been convened, the statement read.
    • The Russian Investigative Committee reported, according to spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, that thirty-seven out of seventy-eight passengers who were on board a Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger plane have survived after a fiery accident. One of the injured in plane fire was in serious condition, the head of Sklifosovsky Clinical and Research Institute for Emergency Medicine in the Russian capital, told journalists.
    • An investigation into the cause of the incident has been launched. A representative of the Moscow inter-regional transport prosecution office Ekaterina Korotkova said that it will be checked whether there was compliance with the flight safety legislation.
    • A source from the emergency services told Russian media that the jet requested an emergency landing and started to reverse and attempted to land, but the first attempt failed; then the jet continued to make a second circle before conducting a hard landing. The source also detailed that one of the passengers noticed one of the wings catch fire and informed the crew about it, prompting them to proceed with an emergency landing.

    • Airport said that the plane made an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo 28 minutes after take-off.
    • The plane underwent scheduled maintenance in April, its manufacturer has said.
    • According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that all necessary assistance be provided to those injured in the plane fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.
    • The head of the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery in Moscow told Sputnik that the institute expects the arrival of three people in total. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two of those injured were sent to the Sklifosovsky Clinical and Research Institute for Emergency Medicine in Moscow. Their condition is assessed as critical. Meanwhile, three more injured people were taken to a hospital in Khimki in the Moscow Region, the press service of the regional department of the Russian Health Ministry told Sputnik. Three others received medical assistance at the site of the incident and declined to go to hospital, according to the Russian Health Ministry.
    • The majority of victims of plane fire received burns and gas inhalation injuries, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said.

    • The evacuation of passengers from the Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft has taken 55 seconds, what is ahead of the regulatory standard of 90 seconds, Aeroflot’s spokesman Maksim Fetisov said.
    • Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as well as Slovak President Andrej Kiska expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the plane fire.
    • Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Transport (Rostransnadzor) said on Monday that it would conduct unscheduled inspections of Aeroflot Airline and Sheremetyevo Airport.

