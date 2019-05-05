37 Out of 78 Passengers On Board SSJ100 Survived Accident at Sheremetyevo

A Murmansk-bound Sukhoi Superjet, flight SU1492, caught fire as it touched ground at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday.

Thirty-seven out of seventy-eight passengers who were on board a Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger plane have survived after a fiery accident at Sheremetyevo, the Russian Investigative Committee reported, according to spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko.

“As previously reported, there were 78 people on board of the plane performing a flight from Moscow to Murmansk, including crew members. According to the updated data, available to the investigation to date, 37 people have survived,” Petrenko said.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee said that 13 died in the accident and an unnamed number had been injured.