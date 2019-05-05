Plane Catches Fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport During Hard Landing

Sukhoi Superjet 100 caught fire as it touched the ground at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday.

A Murmansk-bound Sukhoi superjet, flight SU1492, caught fire during a hard emergency landing, with the Russian Investigative Committee stating one died and four others sustained injuries in the incident.

The plane carrying 6-strong crew and 73 passengers took off at 2:50 pm GMT, and shortly afterwards requested an emergency landing.

Горящий «Суперджет» несётся по полосе в аэропорту «Шереметьево». На борту десятки пассажиров. pic.twitter.com/0yVQ0jsZkn — baza (@bazabazon) 5 мая 2019 г.

Russian Investigative Committee representatives have arrived at the emergency landing scene, the Investigative Committee's press service told Russian media.

Earlier, a representative of the Moscow inter-regional transport prosecution office, Ekaterina Korotkova, shared that prosecutors had launched an investigation into the Sukhoi superjet.

"It will be checked if there was compliance with the flight safety legislation", Korotkova was quoted as saying.

Люди выпрыгивают по надувным трапам из горящего в Шереметьево самолета Sukhoi Superjet 100 pic.twitter.com/rswf7ktTAA — Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) 5 мая 2019 г.

В аэропорту Шереметьево пожар. Горит самолёт. Никого из других самолетов не выпускают. pic.twitter.com/raX0n5VhrO — Norenko Mikhail (@norenko_mikhail) 5 мая 2019 г.

"The jet took off at 2:50 GMT, shortly after that requested an emergency landing and started to reverse, attempted to land, but the first try failed, then the jet continued to make a second circle and conducted a hard landing," a source from the emergency services told Russian media, adding the blaze fully destroyed the rear part of the plane.

The source detailed that one of the passengers noticed one of the wings catch fire and informed the crew about it, prompting them to go ahead with the emergency landing.

