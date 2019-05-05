Russian and Venezuelan FMs to Hold Talks After Failed Coup Attempt in Caracas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks on Sunday in Moscow with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, to discuss developments in the Latin American country and bilateral relations.

Lavrov and Arreaza are expected to focus on Washington's pressure against Caracas, including its threats to use force, and on the need to put an end to the unrest fomented by the US-backed opposition, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

They will also touch upon the possibility of launching an inclusive dialogue between opposing political forces in Venezuela.

Apart from that, the ministers will talk about cooperation between Russia and Venezuela in international platforms. Lavrov and Arreaza will enjoy a detailed discussion of the entire set of bilateral issues and compare notes.

The meeting follows phone conversations beetween US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who discussed the situation in Caracas among other things. According to the US president, Putin had told him that Russia was "not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela", and would "like to see something positive happen" in the country.

The meeting will be held just one day ahead of Lavrov's talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Finland. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has dismissed claims that this could be interpreted as a certain signal.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan opposition carried out a new attempt to oust Maduro, urging the military to support "the final phase of Operation Liberty". The troops, however, remained loyal to the legitimate government of the country. Commenting on the clashes, Pompeo noted that "military action is possible", adding that, "if that's what's required, that's what the United States will do".

For his part, Venezuelan President Maduro on Saturday called on the military to be "ready" in case the United States launches an offensive on the Latin American country's soil.

Venezuela has been rocked by unrest since January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president and was recognised by the United States and a series of countries. President Nicolas Maduro, recognised by Russia and China among many other countries, has accused the United States of seeking to overthrow his government and install Guaido in a bid to get hold of Venezuelan resources.