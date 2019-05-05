Russian and Venezuelan FMs to Hold Talks After Failed Coup Attempt in Caracas

Lavrov and Arreaza are expected to focus on Washington's pressure against Caracas, including its threats to use force, and on the need to put an end to the unrest fomented by the US-backed opposition, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
They will also touch upon the possibility of launching an inclusive dialogue between opposing political forces in Venezuela.
Apart from that, the ministers will talk about cooperation between Russia and Venezuela in international platforms. Lavrov and Arreaza will enjoy a detailed discussion of the entire set of bilateral issues and compare notes.
The meeting will be held just one day ahead of Lavrov's talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Finland. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has dismissed claims that this could be interpreted as a certain signal.
For his part, Venezuelan President Maduro on Saturday called on the military to be "ready" in case the United States launches an offensive on the Latin American country's soil.
Venezuela has been rocked by unrest since January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president and was recognised by the United States and a series of countries. President Nicolas Maduro, recognised by Russia and China among many other countries, has accused the United States of seeking to overthrow his government and install Guaido in a bid to get hold of Venezuelan resources.
