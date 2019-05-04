WATCH Over 70 Aircraft Take to the Skies for V-Day Parade Rehearsal in Moscow

A rehearsal of the aerial component of the Victory Day parade featured Russia's most advanced aircraft.

Seventy-four aircraft took part in the V-Day rehearsal in the Moscow skies on 4 May.

The rehearsal involved a number of Tu-95MSM, Tu-160 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, as well as Su-34 fighter jets and Mi-28HM, Ka-52 and Mi-35 attack helicopters.

The Swifts (Strizhi) aerobatic demonstrator team also participated in the event.

The flights were conducted at an altitude range of 150-450 meters, and the velocity varied from 200 up to 550 km per hour, depending on the aircraft.