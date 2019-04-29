Russian Student Who Tried to Join Daesh Speaks to Press After Release (VIDEO)

The event is being held as a court has granted early parole to Varvara Karaulova from a prison in Vologda. She had been sentenced to serve 4.5 years in jail for her failed attempt to join Daesh* which is banned in Russia. The event will be attended by Karaulova's lawyer as well as both of her parents.

Varvara Karaulova, a former MSU student who attempted to join Daesh back in 2015, is giving a press conference at the "Rossiya Segodnya" international multimedia press-centre.

The twenty-three year old woman attempted to cross to Daesh-controlled areas in Syria in May 2015. However, she was detained in Turkey and then subsequently sent back to Russia. According to Karaulova's father, she had fallen in love with a Daesh recruiter. She changed her name to Alexandra Ivanova months after returning home but was accused of preparing another trip to Syria. In December 2016, she was sentenced to serve her time at a general regime penal colony.

*Daesh (aka IS/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terror group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

