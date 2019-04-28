WWII Mine Explodes in St. Petersburg, Injuring One - Report

Mine clearance specialists have arrived at the scene to establish the cause of the blast.
Local media reported, citing a representative of the city's administration that the victim was hospitalised following the blast. The victim has reportedly lost a hand in the incident.
The representative believes that the blast occurred due to a World War II landmine going off as the man was picking up scrap metal.
