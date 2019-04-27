WATCH 2019 Easter Service in Moscow Led by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill

The Holy Fire was delivered to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, leads the festive Easter service.

The Easter Service began at 23:00 Moscow time (UTC +3:00) and takes place at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.

The Holy Fire was delivered to Moscow from Jerusalem on an aircraft that has recently landed in Vnukovo International Airport by a delegation led by Vladimir Yakunin, Chairman of the Committee of Trustees of St. Andrew the First-Called' Foundation.

The Patriarch addresses Orthodox Christians with an Easter service. The Patriarch traditionally makes use of the Easter mass to call on believers to reach out to those in need, and share in celebration with them.

According to Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter. At this time a blue light miraculously emanates from within the tomb of Jesus Christ.

This year, Catholics celebrated Easter on 21 April, while Orthodox Christians mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the 28 of April.

