Holy Fire Arrives in Moscow From Jerusalem for Easter Celebrations (VIDEO)

According to Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a religious miracle that takes place every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday – the day preceding Orthodox Easter – when a blue light is said to emanate from within the tomb of Jesus Christ.

The Holy Fire arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport from Jerusalem on 27 April, ahead of Orthodox Easter celebrations. The fire will be delivered to the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, where the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, will lead the festive Easter service.

This year, Catholics celebrated Easter on 21 April, while Orthodox Christians mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ for 28 April.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.