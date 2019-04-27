Kremlin Welcomes Trump's Proposal to Reduce Nuclear Arsenal, But Needs Details

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Initiatives to reduce nuclear capabilities are welcome, but it is good to know the details, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, speaking on the recent proposal of US President Donald Trump on nuclear disarmament.

"Some initiatives in terms of reducing nuclear potential are welcome, but in this case, it is very difficult to [react to] common phrases. The intentions are good, but we would like to know the details, [in particular] what President Trump means [by his proposals]", Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin's spokesman, US experts did not discuss such a topic with their Russian colleagues.

In early April, Trump said that the United States, Russia and China should stop spending on weapons and invest in long-term peace instead.

Previously, Moscow warned about possible escalation and arms race when the US suspended the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Washington accused Russia of violating the treaty and ditched it unilaterally. Moscow, which repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, also withdrew from the treaty in response to Trump's decision, also accusing the US of violating the INF themselves.

At the same time, the Russian government stated that the US move jeopardised New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) which limits the number of nuclear warheads the superpowers can deploy. The deal is set to expire in 2021, however, it can be extended for another five years, should the sides choose.