Bread & Salt: WATCH Kim Jong-un's First Encounter With Russian Cuisine

A top Russian government official has revealed that the North Korean delegation requested to be treated to Russian cuisine during their visit to the country.

Shortly after arriving in Vladivostok on an official visit to Russia today, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un literally got a taste of Russian hospitality when, as per tradition, he was welcomed with bread and salt.

A video recording of that moment shows Kim apparently nodding in approval as he sampled the bread presented to him by a trio of young women dressed in traditional Russian costumes.

Primorsky Krai Governor Oleg Kozhemyako also revealed that the North Korean delegation, as per their request, will be dining on Russian cuisine such as borsch and pelmeni, as well as on red caviar.

Kim Jong-un and his entourage arrived in Russia on Wednesday, 24 April, making it the first visit to the country by the current North Korean head of state.