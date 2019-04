North Korea's chairman Kim Jong-un arrives in Vladivostok by train on Wednesday 24 April ahead of the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Kim Jong-un has expressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin his readiness to cooperate in order to reach peace on the Korean Peninsula and to develop relations between the two states.

This will be Kim's first visit to Russia. His predecessor, Kim Jong-Il, visited Russia three times; the last time was in 2011.

