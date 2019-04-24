Sergei Lavrov Speaks at 8th International Security Conference in Moscow (VIDEO)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the eight Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow.

Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Secretary General of the SCO Vladimir Norov and the UN Secretariat's Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Francois will be among the speakers at the conference.

The MCIS is an annual event, which gathers together defence ministers, representatives of international and non-governmental organisations, and military experts. Last year, the conference was attended by some 850 delegates from 95 countries, according to the organisers.

