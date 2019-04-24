Register
    Jan. 8, 2019, file photo,a train similar to one seen during previous visits by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing.

    Kim's Armored Train Stops at Russian Khasan Railway Station - Report

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    KHASAN (Sputnik) - An armored train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has crossed the Russian border and stopped at Khasan railway station, a source in Russia’s Primorsky Territory's administration told Sputnik.

    The armored train from North Korea has crossed a railroad bridge over the Tumen River, which serves as a part of the Russian border with North Korea. According to the source, Kim was welcomed with bread and salt, he took flowers and went into the station building.    

    Earlier the Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim was seen off by leading officials from the Worker's Party of Korea (WPK), the country's government and the armed forces.

    READ MORE: DPRK Confirms Kim Jong Un to Visit Russia for Summit With Putin — Report

    The media also specified that Kim was accompanied by Kim Phyong Hae and O Su Yong, members of the Political Bureau and vice-chairmen of the WPK Central Committee, country's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army Ri Yong Gil and other high-ranking officials.

    North Koreas Kim Jong-un-s Limo Allegedly Drives in Vladivostok
    © Photo : YouTube/KBS News - screengrab
    WATCH North Korea's Kim Jong-un-s Limo Allegedly Drives in Russia's Vladivostok
    Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, is not accompanying the North Korean leader in his trip to Russia, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

    Kim is expected to arrive in Vladivostok on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and Kim would meet on 25 April in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

    Ushakov noted that the talks would focus on a political and diplomatic solution to the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula. 

    This will be Kim's first visit to Russia. His predecessor, Kim Jong-Il, visited Russia three times, last time being in 2011.

    On 12 April, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un was re-elected as the chairman of the State Affairs Commission during the latest session of the state's parliament.

