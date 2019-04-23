WATCH North Korea's Kim Jong-un-s Limo Allegedly Drives in Russia's Vladivostok

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet at the end of April.

South Korean TV KBS has published a video allegedly showing a motorcade of North Korean delegation which arrived in Russia's Vladivostok ahead of the North Korean leader's visit to Russia.

The video features a black Maybach Mercedes-Benz S-class.

Similar car models were in North Korean leader's motorcade during his meeting with Donald Trump in Hanoi.

On 23 April two aircraft from North Korea landed in Vladivostok airport. South Korean media reported that Kim's security service was allegedly on board the planes and it arrived in Russia to prepare for a meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting is expected to take place at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, according to media reports. The location has reportedly been chosen by North Korea due to security concerns.



