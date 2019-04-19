WATCH Russia's Newest 'Putin's Kortezh' Convertibles Without Camouflage

The footage was captured during preparations for the traditional Victory Day Parade that will take place near the Kremlin in Moscow on 9 May.

The Russian channel Zvezda has released the first footage of the cutting-edge Russian Aurus convertibles without their camouflage casing.

Mass production of Aurus-brand vehicles (also known as Kortezh project vehicles) is expected to kick off in 2020, with production expected to gradually reach about 5,000 vehicles a year in 7 to 8 years' time.

Парадный кабриолет представительского и высшего класса российского производства Aurus впервые показали без маскировочных чехлов на репетиции Парада Победы в подмосковном Алабине. Лимузин проекта «Кортеж» впервые показали на инаугурации президента Владимира Путина в мае 2018. pic.twitter.com/sE6GQWJ5Ae — Владимир З. (@VladZinen) 19 апреля 2019 г.

​Meanwhile, the limited run of the luxury vehicles has already been sold out, despite their hefty price tag starting at 10 million roubles (about $151,000).