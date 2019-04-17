First Launch of Soyuz MS on New Soyuz-2 Rocket Planned in 2020 - Manufacturer

"The first launch of the manned transport spacecraft Soyuz MS using the Soyuz-2 launch vehicle with a crew on board will take place in the first half of 2020," Baranov said.
Earlier in March, the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station, bringing a new crew to humanity's only orbital outpost. The current ISS crew comprises Russian cosmonaut and Commander Oleg Kononenko, Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques and US astronauts Anne McClain, Nick Hague and Christina Koch.
