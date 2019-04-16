Russian Duma Passes Bill Allowing Football Fans Visa-Free Entry During Euro 2020

The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host four Euro 2020 matches along with 11 other cities across Europe.
The draft law prepared by the Russian government envisages visa-free entrance for holders of Euro 2020 tickets and UEFA volunteers' entrance based on humanitarian visas.
READ MORE: Russia Focused on Facilitation of Visa Rules With Persian Gulf States — Lavrov
The draft legislation also simplifies the procedure of granting working permits for foreigners involved in the activities of UEFA, the Russian Football Union and other relevant organizations.
