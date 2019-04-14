Miss Russia 2019: FABULOUS Alina Sanko From Russia’s South Grabs Crown

Alina Sanko, a 20-year-old student from the town of Azov, in Russia’s southern Rostov-on-Don region – “the pearl of Russia’s south” as she called it — has grabbed the title of “Miss Russia-2019” after a total of 50 beauties from all over the country competed for the crown in the upscale concert hall Barvikha Luxury Village, just outside Moscow.
Last year’s Miss Russia, Yulia Polyachikhina, ceremoniously placed the diamond-encrusted white gold crown worth over a million dollars on Alina’s head, while the new title holder is expected to further transfer the prize to next year’s winner. However, there is also a personal prize that the award-winning lady is entitled to – three million roubles in royalties ($47,000), along with an opportunity to represent Russia at the “Miss World” and “Miss Universe” international beauty pageants.
Alina Sanko, who takes a professional interest in painting, hopes to launch a personal exhibition some time soon. After the contest, she is going to combine painting with her modelling career, as well as spare some time for “acquiring new skills, learning languages, travelling and doing charity work”, Russian media quoted her as saying.
“I didn’t expect the winner to be me, and I couldn’t believe it, thinking I might have misheard something. I still have a very foggy idea about what is happening, and I am infinitely happy”, she shared with feeling. She also posted her emotions on Twitter saying she is feeling "like in a fairy tale," and expressing her gratutide for the public support.
The "Miss Russia" national contest is the country’s largest beauty pageant and was founded back in 1927 in Paris, according to the organisers' official website. It is currently supported by the Russian Ministry of Culture.
