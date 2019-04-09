Russian Prosecution Seeks 14 Years in Jail for Norwegian Espionage Suspect Berg

"I have requested a sentence of 14 years in jail. The ruling will be announced on April 16," the prosecutor said.
Berg denies the accusations.
READ MORE: Ex-US DIA Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempted Espionage for China — DoJ
The Russian authorities believe he served as a courier to bring documents and cash for Norway's military intelligence unit known as E-tjenesten.
According to his attorneys, Berg, who is facing a minimum of six years in prison but can be sentenced to as long as 20 years, denies being a spy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)