Russian Prosecution Seeks 14 Years in Jail for Norwegian Espionage Suspect Berg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian prosecution has requested a 14-year jail term for Norwegian national Frode Berg, who has been charged with espionage, Prosecutor Milana Digaeva told reporters Tuesday.

"I have requested a sentence of 14 years in jail. The ruling will be announced on April 16," the prosecutor said.

Berg denies the accusations.

Retired Norwegian border inspector Frode Berg, 62, was arrested in Moscow in December 2017. He is charged with being involved in spying on Russia's northern fleet, and was arrested while on what he claims was a weekend holiday trip.

The Russian authorities believe he served as a courier to bring documents and cash for Norway's military intelligence unit known as E-tjenesten.

According to his attorneys, Berg, who is facing a minimum of six years in prison but can be sentenced to as long as 20 years, denies being a spy.