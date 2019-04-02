Register
    Rossiya Segodnya's VR Project on Autism Wins Big at International Awards

    VIENNA (Sputnik) - Rossiya Segodnya virtual reality (VR) project "The Mechanics of Autism: Why Do They React Like That?" won second place in the category Best Use of Online Video at the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers’ (WAN-IFRA) European Digital Media Awards, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    The Russian project’s competitors shortlisted for the award included Raqqa: from Capital to Ghost Town by the Netherlands’ NRC Media and multimedia story Explore Lyon by France’s Euronews, the category winner.

    "We would like to dedicate this award to mothers of all kids with autism in the world. Every day they have to support their children until the end and they need support themselves. A project like ours is a kind of support for these mothers," Rossiya Segodnya Deputy Editor-in-Chief Natalya Loseva, the head of the project, said at the award ceremony in Vienna.

    Virtual reality helmet
    CC0
    VR Hits Chinese Courtrooms, Helps to Reconstruct Crime Scenes in 3D
    The Mechanics of Autism allows users to experience the world through the eyes of those who live with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The project aims to explain the reactions of people who live with ASD to those who are not familiar with the condition.

    The VR project was launched in November 2018 with the expert support from the Vykhod (Way Out) Foundation that focuses on autism issues in Russia and the information support of Natalia Vodianova’s Naked Heart Foundation.

    The VR story apps are available on App Store and Google Play.

    The WAN-IFRA is among the largest professional media associations, representing more than 18,000 publications, 15,000 websites as well as more than 3,000 news publishing companies in 120 countries. Since 2013, the association has hosted the European Digital Media Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the global media industry.

    Rossiya Segodnya is an international media group with a mission to provide prompt and balanced coverage of international events, and to inform its audience about different perspectives on key events. Rossiya Segodnya provides a range of information resources, including RIA Novosti and a number of Russian-language wires on business, sport and real estate. Sputnik international news agency and radio represent the media group outside Russia.

    VR, award, Rossiya Segodnya
