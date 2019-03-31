Intimate Details of Putin's Siberian Vacation REVEALED

The head of the Tuva Republic explained what kind of food and drink Putin enjoys while vacationing there, mentioning that the Russian president has a secret sauce for one of the dishes.

During an interview at the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum 2019, Russia’s Tuva Republic head Sholban Kara-ool told Sputnik how Russian President Vladimir Putin likes to relax while vacationing in that particular region of the country.

According to Kara-ool, Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who sometimes accompanies the Russian head of state on such trips, enjoy freshly brewed coffee they make in a cezve, as well as tea brewed Tuvan-style.

As the official explained, the hot beverage is brewed in the following fashion: first, coffee gets mixed with sugar in a cezve and is heated on a campfire until it turns into a caramel-like mass; then, water is poured into the mix, and when the resulting liquid reaches boiling point, milk is added.

Kara-ool also revealed that the president likes making shashlik (a dish of skewered grilled meat similar to shish kebab) while vacationing. He added that Putin always cooks both the meat and the marinade sauce for it himself, and does not share the secret of the latter with anyone.

Vladimir Putin has vacationed in Tuva on several occasions to date.

In August 2018, he spent a weekend in the region, enjoying rafting and mountain hiking in the company of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the Russian Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov.