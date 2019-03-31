Intimate Details of Putin's Siberian Vacation REVEALED

During an interview at the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum 2019, Russia’s Tuva Republic head Sholban Kara-ool told Sputnik how Russian President Vladimir Putin likes to relax while vacationing in that particular region of the country.
According to Kara-ool, Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who sometimes accompanies the Russian head of state on such trips, enjoy freshly brewed coffee they make in a cezve, as well as tea brewed Tuvan-style.
Kara-ool also revealed that the president likes making shashlik (a dish of skewered grilled meat similar to shish kebab) while vacationing. He added that Putin always cooks both the meat and the marinade sauce for it himself, and does not share the secret of the latter with anyone.
Vladimir Putin has vacationed in Tuva on several occasions to date.
In August 2018, he spent a weekend in the region, enjoying rafting and mountain hiking in the company of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the Russian Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov.
